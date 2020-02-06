Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has “wasted” batsman Umar Akmal.

Akhtar added that Umar, who has not played international cricket since October last year, has not been given a proper chance to prove his worth.

Umar hasn’t done himself any favours with his recent behaviour as he is likely to get in trouble with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Umar is understood to have completely exposed himself in front of a trainer after failing a skin-fold test.

He then said: “Where is the fat?”

The PCB is aware of the incident and will look to punish Umar in relation to bringing the game into disrepute.

In addition to this, Umar could be removed from the upcoming domestic one-day competition.

However, Akhtar pointed out that there have been many “bad boys in the Pakistan team”.

“The cricket board has wasted him. They wanted him in the middle order but he was given chance in just two matches. I know he has been failed to deliver but he can be utilized in a proper way,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“There are many other bad boys in the Pakistan team. If we start writing a book, I think a single book is not enough. We need to write editions, even after that the names will not end.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kamran Akmal reveals which hardworking player the Pakistan team “needs”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...