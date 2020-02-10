Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan believes that batsman Babar Azam has “come of age” as of late.

Wasim’s praise for Azam comes after he scored a superb 143, which came off 193 balls and included 18 boundaries and a six, in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Excluding his 143, Azam has made three hundreds in his last four Tests.

“We’ve seen Babar come of age and this is just great for Pakistan cricket,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

