Pakistan to play day-night Test against Bangladesh in Karachi?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that the board has proposed playing a day-night Test against Bangladesh in Karachi.

Bangladesh are currently playing a Test match in Rawalpindi, but Wasim is eager for Pakistan to host its first-ever day-night Test.

Wasim pointed out that hosting a pink-ball Test will allow more people to watch the national team play.

After this Test match, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan for a one-off ODI and another Test, both of which will be played in Karachi in April.

“We had proposed it (a day-night Test) to Bangladesh and it’s something we’d like them to consider because that’s the direction the world’s moving now,” Wasim was quoted as saying by¬†PakPassion. “Test cricket played with the pink ball is something we want to explore more because we’re going overseas now more and more and you’ll get countries asking us to play a pink ball Test, so it’s important for us to get exposure, and also to allow more people to come and watch from all over the country.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Khan reveals which Pakistan player has “come of age”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...