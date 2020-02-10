Pakistan to play day-night Test against Bangladesh in Karachi?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that the board has proposed playing a day-night Test against Bangladesh in Karachi.

Bangladesh are currently playing a Test match in Rawalpindi, but Wasim is eager for Pakistan to host its first-ever day-night Test.

Wasim pointed out that hosting a pink-ball Test will allow more people to watch the national team play.

After this Test match, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan for a one-off ODI and another Test, both of which will be played in Karachi in April.

“We had proposed it (a day-night Test) to Bangladesh and it’s something we’d like them to consider because that’s the direction the world’s moving now,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Test cricket played with the pink ball is something we want to explore more because we’re going overseas now more and more and you’ll get countries asking us to play a pink ball Test, so it’s important for us to get exposure, and also to allow more people to come and watch from all over the country.”

