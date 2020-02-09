Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Naseem Shah become the youngest player in Test history to take a hat-trick as Pakistan left Bangladesh reeling on the third day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Starting off the day on 342/3, Pakistan failed to add any runs to their overnight score before Babar Azam was dismissed by Abu Jayed for 143, which came off 193 balls and included 18 boundaries and a six.

Asad Shafiq, who started the day on 60, ended up making 65, which came off 129 balls and included nine boundaries, before he was caught behind off the bowling of Ebadat Hossain.

Mohammad Rizwan was sent packing for 10 runs by Rubel Hossain, who also took out Yasir Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Haris Sohail fought brilliantly and scored a 103-ball 75, which included seven boundaries and two sixes, before he was removed by Taijul Islam.

Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 445, which gave them a 212-run lead, when Naseem was run out by debutant Saif Hassan for two runs.

Jayed and Rubel picked up three wickets apiece, while Taijul snapped up two and Ebadat chipped in with one.

Trailing y 212 runs, Bangladesh lost Saif early on as he was clean bowled by Naseem for 16.

Tamim Iqbal mustered 34 runs before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Yasir.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto stabilised the innings with a 71-run partnership before Shanto was given out lbw off the bowling of Naseem.

Naseem then sent Taijul and Mahmudullah packing in consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

Things went from bad to worse as Mohammad Mithun was cleaned up by Yasir for a duck.

Mominul and Liton Das managed to survive the last ball of the day before stumps was called.

Mominul finished on 37, which came off 87 balls and included four boundaries, while Liton has yet to get off the mark.

Naseem was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Yasir claimed two.

Bangladesh ended day three on 126/6, which still leaves them trailing by 86 runs, and will continue batting on Monday at 10:00 local time or 05:00 GMT.

