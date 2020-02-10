Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has admitted that he has really been impressed with opener Shan Masood as of late.

Azam’s comments come after Masood scored 100, which came off 160 balls and included 11 boundaries, in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Azam added that Masood has performed well in Pakistan’s previous match as well and has been “outstanding”.

“You can see that in the way our opener Shan Masood played which was outstanding; he played well in the previous matches as well. So you will hopefully see progress going forward as well,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam reveals which Pakistan legend he aspires to be like

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...