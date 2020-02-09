Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has revealed that he wants to play more limited overs cricket in the future following his century on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Masood scored a superb 100, which came off 160 deliveries and included 11 boundaries.

Masood’s comments come after he was named captain of the Multan Sultans for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on February 20.

He has represented Pakistan in five ODIs, where he scored 111 runs, which included a fifty, at an average of 22.20. His last ODI came against Australia in March last year.

However, he has yet to play a Twenty20 International.

“I played my first 15 Test over a period of six years which can’t be called consistent opportunity,” Masood was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Now that I have got consistent chances since my comeback in South Africa series, the result is in front of everyone.

“I have improved my batting in white-ball cricket and want to perform in all formats for Pakistan.”

