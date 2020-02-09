Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed that he has never had a problem with batsmen Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad.

He added that both players “have been great teammates”.

Sarfaraz’s comments come after both Akmal and Shehzad have been in trouble numerous times in regards to their behaviour.

Akmal is currently in hot water with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he allegedly completely exposed himself in front of a trainer after failing a skin-fold test.

He then said: “Where is the fat?”

The PCB is aware of the incident and will look to punish Akmal in relation to bringing the game into disrepute.

In addition to this, Akmal could be removed from the upcoming domestic one-day competition.

“I have said it before as well, I don’t know what people say about Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan. “In the period that I have played with them, they have been great teammates.

“I have played with them as a player and as a captain. I am good friends with them both on and off the field. I have spent a lot of time with them and never had any problems.”

