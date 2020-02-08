Which Pakistan star will captain the Multan Sultans in the PSL?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood will captain the Multan Sultans in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi made the announcement on Twitter that he would be handing the captaincy to Masood.

As a player and mentor it makes me happy to see @MultanSultans believing in the local talent pool and giving #SultansKaKaptaan to @shani_official. Speaks well and is known for his fitness n discipline wishing him all the best for the #HBLPSLV trophy for us IA #JanoobKiPehchaan pic.twitter.com/0NtKlBRjvI — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 6, 2020

“As a player and mentor it makes me happy to see [the] Multans Sultans believing in the local talent pool and giving [the] captaincy to Shan Masood. Speaks well and is known for his fitness and discipline, wishing him all the best for the [PSL and hopefully he wins the] trophy for us,” Afridi said.

However, Sultans owner Ali Tareen noted that the plans was to unveil Masood as captain on Friday.

Thank you Lala, but we were going to reveal the captain tomorrow. 😄 https://t.co/QOILGwTwmf — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) February 6, 2020

“Thank you Lala, but we were going to reveal the captain tomorrow,” he said on Twitter.

The Sultans will kick off their PSL campaign against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on February 21.

