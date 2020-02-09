Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has revealed that the fans in the stadium in Rawalpindi were chanting Babar Azam’s name on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh.

The crowd were treated to an innings of pure class by Azam as he scored an unbeaten 143, which came off 192 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

Masood also made his presence felt as he made 100, which came off 160 deliveries and included 11 boundaries.

“We have batted our way to take the team in a strong position and hope that the remaining batsmen come and score so that we can build a good lead,” Masood was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “When Babar was coming out to bat the crowd chanted ‘Babar, Babar’ and that is the sign of a great batsman who is so popular.”

