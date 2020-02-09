Sarfaraz Ahmed no longer thinking about his Pakistan comeback?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has confirmed that he is “not thinking about a comeback right now” as he is more focused on doing well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sarfaraz will be playing for the Quetta Gladiators, who will be looking to retain their title.

Sarfaraz was sacked as Twenty20 and Test captain in October last year and dropped from the national team.

He has since been overlooked for the tour of Australia, Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in Lahore and the ongoing Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

“I am not thinking about a comeback right now. [The] PSL is an event that is in front of me and I am thinking about things that are in my hands rather than thinking about long-term things,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan. “I will try to maintain my form and fitness in the PSL so that I can perform well for my team as a player and as captain.

“I am getting more time therefore I am working more on my fitness. You get a better chance to maintain yourself during your off-days. When you are playing you don’t get enough time.”

