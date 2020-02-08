Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam and opener Shan Masood scored 143 not out and 100 respectively to give their side a 109-run lead over Bangladesh on the second day in Rawalpindi.

Starting off their innings after bowling Bangladesh out for 233, Pakistan were dealt an early blow as opener Abid Ali was caught behind off the bowling of Abu Jayed for a duck.

Masood and captain Azhar Ali stabilised the innings with a 91-run partnership, during which Masood surpassed his fifty, before Azhar was dismissed by Jayed for 34.

Masood and Azam kept the runs flowing with a 112-run stand, during which Masood brought up his third Test century and Azam his fifty, before Masood was clean bowled by Taijul Islam for 100, which came off 160 balls and included 11 boundaries.

Azam and Asad Shafiq ensured Pakistan ended the day on a high as they forged an unbeaten 137-run partnership, during which Azam registered his hundred and Shafiq his half-century, before bad light brought play to an end for the day.

Azam finished on 143, which came off 192 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six, while Shafiq remained undefeated on 60, which came off 111 deliveries and included eight boundaries.

Jayed was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Taijul claimed one.

Pakistan ended day two on 342/3 and will continue batting on Sunday at 10:00 local time or 05:00 GMT.

