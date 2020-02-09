Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia head coach Justin Langer has revealed that legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram was the “greatest fast bowler I ever faced”.

Langer’s revelation comes after he played alongside Akram in the Bushfire Cricket Bash match in Melbourne on Sunday.

Langer made six runs for Ponting XI in the match before being clean bowled by West Indies great Courtney Walsh.

As for Akram, he failed to take any wickets and conceded 21 runs off the two overs he bowled.

In the end, Ponting XI beat Gilchrist XI by one run.

"He's still giving me nightmares" – some gold from Justin Langer, who resumed rivalries with the great Courtney Walsh today at the Bushfire Appeal… and lost! pic.twitter.com/cytyZYk648 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020

“Wasim Akram was the greatest fast bowler I ever faced, the second best was Courtney Walsh. To be facing Courtney, still at the age of 50 he’s giving me nightmares,” Langer said in a video posted by cricket.com.au on Twitter.

“It’s great to have them here, two gentlemen of the game and absolute legends of the game.”

