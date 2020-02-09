Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that batsman Babar Azam and opener Shan Masood have improved a lot.

Inzamam’s comments come after Azam scored an unbeaten 143 on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, which came off 192 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

As for Masood, he made 100, which came off 160 deliveries and included 11 boundaries.

In addition to praising Azam and Masood, Inzamam noted that he has also seen a big improvement in the strike-rate of the Pakistan batsmen.

“The thing [the] Pakistan batsmen were missing for a long time was scoring with a healthy strike-rate,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The strike-rate of our batsmen is improving after every innings. Previously, our batsmen used to take around 250 balls to score a century. But today Shan and Babar scored their centuries in 160 and 134 balls respectively.

“Babar is improving day by day. If you look at his last seven Test innings, he has scored four centuries and two fifties. Similarly, batsmen who missed out today are also getting better.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...