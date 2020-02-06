Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that his brother Umar is a player the Pakistan team “needs”.

Umar has not played international cricket since October last year, while Kamran last represented Pakistan in April 2017.

However, both Umar and Kamran haven’t done themselves any favours as their recent behaviour is likely to get them in trouble with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Umar is understood to have completely exposed himself in front of a trainer after failing a skin-fold test.

He then said: “Where is the fat?”

The PCB is aware of the incident and will look to punish Umar in relation to bringing the game into disrepute.

In addition to this, Umar could be removed from the upcoming domestic one-day competition.

As for Kamran, he skipped two fitness tests and failed in almost all areas when he eventually did it.

Kamran was supposed to do his fitness test on January 11, but missed it as he had a photoshoot with the Peshawar Zalmi, who he will represent in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

His fitness test was rescheduled to January 20, but he failed to appear again as he said he was suffering from a fever.

He finally did his fitness test with Umar on January 28, but he and his brother both fell short of the established requirements.

“Honestly I can say that he has worked really hard. We are all sad about his exclusion from the national side. He is a player that the team needs but still isn’t in the team,” Kamran told GTV Network as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He has been working very hard. He is very passionate about a comeback. This is a total misunderstanding. I hope the PCB calls all the parties involved and clears out whatever it is. This was nothing big. If anything he should be given a warning and asked to move on.”

