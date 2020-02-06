Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that either Nauman Ali or Zafar Gohar, both of whom are left-arm spinners, could have been included in the national team for the first Test against Bangladesh.

Latif feels that since spinner Kashif Bhatti was dropped, the next two players in line should have been Nauman and Zafar.

Nauman finished as the top wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he took 54 wickets in 10 matches for Northern at an average of 25.38.

Zafar was the third-highest wicket-taker with 38 wickets at an average of 36.76.

“We have no problems with anyone whether it is Kashif Bhatti or Bilal Asif. But the problem is that they [management] themselves claimed that they will go for continuation before the series against Sri Lanka,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “You kept Imam-ul-Haq and you kept Imran Khan using this logic.

“But when we talk about the upcoming Test match against Bangladesh, if you didn’t include Kashif Bhatti than his replacement is automatically someone like Nauman Ali or Zafar Gohar.

“If you look at their old statements, when we said Nauman Ali should be in the team they said that he has only performed for one year whereas Kashif Bhatti has been performing for three years. Now you have Bilal Asif who has performed in only one final. Faheem Ashraf again gets picked based on just one performance in the final. This reminds me of the old days when just the final of the domestic tournament was televised and if you performed in that you were automatically selected for the Pakistan team.”

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will get underway on Friday in Rawalpindi.

