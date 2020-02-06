Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has revealed that he will retire when he feels the time is right.

Akmal has been trying to get back into the national team for years, but has not played international cricket since April 2017.

However, he has been doing extremely well on the domestic circuit.

Akmal had a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

When asked by a fan when he will retire, Akmal replied: “When I feel then bro.”

When I’ll feel then bro — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) February 2, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kamran Akmal makes surprising picks on the three bowlers he struggled against

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...