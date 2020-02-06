Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has revealed that his three favourite India players of all time are Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Tendulkar is widely regarded as the best batsman to ever play cricket, while Kohli and Rohit are among the top players in the sport today.

Akmal made his choices during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

The 38-year-old has not played for Pakistan since April 2017, but has been doing extremely well on the domestic circuit.

Akmal had a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

