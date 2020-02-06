Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has suggested that it was unnecessary to include opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq and spinner Yasir Shah in the team for the first Test against Bangladesh.

Latif pointed out that if all-rounder Bilal Asif was to play, then there is no point to have Imam and Yasir in the squad.

Yasir played in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi, while Imam missed the entire two-Test series.

He added that left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti should not have been dropped.

“When you make a replacement, you have to ask if they will make their way in the playing XI. They might opt for a green pitch so that they can utilise the fast bowlers,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “They should have dropped Yasir Shah if they intended on playing Bilal Asif instead of him in the match.

“Bilal’s action seems a bit suspect but he has been checked by the labs and his action is perfect. Kashif Bhatti should have been retained. Imam-ul-Haq should have made way for Bilal Asif.”

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will get underway on Friday in Rawalpindi.

