Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has faced some of the best bowlers to ever play international cricket, but which three did he struggle against the most?

Akmal revealed that it was legendary Australia seamer Glenn McGrath, renowned South Africa pace bowler Shaun Pollock and India spin maestro Harbhajan Singh.

Akmal made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

McGrath Shaun pollac & Harbajan Singh — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) February 2, 2020

The 38-year-old has not played for Pakistan since April 2017, but has been doing extremely well on the domestic circuit.

Akmal had a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

