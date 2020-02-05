Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Younis Khan believes that veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik should be in the national team.

However, he added that this should only be the case if they are “fit and committed”, and continue to produce “match-winning performances”.

Malik was recently named Man of the Match for his game-winning 58 not out in the first Twenty20 International against Bangladesh, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

As for Hafeez, he starred in the second Twenty20 International as he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

“Even in our time, people would say that there shouldn’t be seniors in the team. I think that those players should be in the team who are fit and committed and wish to play for Pakistan, specially those who have services and match-winning performances,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

