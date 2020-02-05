Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary batsman Younis Khan believes head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq can have a positive influence on Pakistan cricket if he is given enough time.

Since being appointed to the dual role in September, Pakistan have had mixed results under Misbah’s leadership.

In the limited overs series against Sri Lanka in September to October last year, Pakistan won the ODI series 2-0, but were whitewashed 3-0 in the three-match Twenty20 series that followed.

They were then beaten 2-0 by Australia in a three-match Twenty20 International series and lost the Test series 2-0.

However, they have turned their fortunes as of late as they beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-Test series and most recently, they defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a three-match Twenty20 series.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

“Whenever we start a new thing specially in a country like Pakistan, we find it awkward. I hope the result is good. Pakistan team is coming on track, give Misbah-ul-Haq, PCB and Imran Khan some time and many things will change,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

