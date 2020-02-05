‘PCB owe me 4-6 crore’ – Which Pakistan player made this shocking claim?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has shockingly claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) owes him between four and six crore.

Younis is widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s best-ever batsmen and is the only player from the country to have scored 10,000 Test runs.

However, he revealed that he has never confronted the PCB about paying him the money he is supposedly owed.

“In terms of money, PCB owe me 4-6 crore rupees if you look back. But I have never demanded money, money is never an issue,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It’s destiny from Allah, you get what is destined for you so you should never run after money, I never ran after money.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...