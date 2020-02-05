Younis Khan reveals which player can ‘change Pakistan cricket’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan believes that Babar Azam can “change Pakistan cricket”.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

He followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

Most recently, Azam amassed 66 runs in the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh at an average of 66 and a strike-rate of 143.47.

Younis also feels that appointing Azam as Twenty20 captain was a “good decision”.

“Good decision to have a young captain for [the] T20 format who is also a star player. He has a chance to take his performances even higher and change Pakistan cricket,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

