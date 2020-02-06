Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi revealed that he wasn’t sure if he had taken one of the wickets he claimed during his five-wicket haul during the second Test against Sri Lanka in December.

Afridi admitted that he wasn’t sure if Sri Lanka opener Oshada Fernando had nicked the ball in the seventh over of Sri Lanka’s first innings.

However, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was certain that Oshada had nicked the ball, which resulted in Afridi getting his first wicket.

Afridi also dismissed Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera and Lahiru Kumara to complete his five-for.

“When I took the first wicket I wasn’t sure whether the batsman had nicked the ball,” Afridi told PCB Digital as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “It was Rizzy [Mohammad Rizwan] who told me that the batsman had edged the ball and he was very certain about it. We had a young bowling unit and there was a lot of responsibility on me as we had been dismissed for a small total.

“I was working on Mathews and bowling him at the same channel. He was trying to bat deep and waiting for the ball to get older. The plan for De Silva was a simple one and it was that we have to get him out as soon as possible as he had scored runs against us previously.”

Pakistan won the second Test against Sri Lanka by 263 runs, which led to them clinching the series 1-0.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

