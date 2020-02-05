Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is hoping that Misbah-ul-Haq excels as the national team’s head coach and chief selector.

Since being appointed to the dual role in September, Pakistan have had mixed results under Misbah’s leadership.

In the limited overs series against Sri Lanka in September to October last year, Pakistan won the ODI series 2-0, but were whitewashed 3-0 in the three-match Twenty20 series that followed.

They were then beaten 2-0 by Australia in a three-match Twenty20 International series and lost the Test series 2-0.

However, they have turned their fortunes as of late as they beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-Test series and most recently, they defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a three-match Twenty20 series.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

“It’s a huge responsibility on Misbah and I believe he knows it very well. I hope he works for the betterment of Pakistan’s cricket,” Afridi told Ary News.

