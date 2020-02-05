Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has made it clear that Pakistan will welcome India with open arms if they travel to the country for the Asia Cup in September.

Afridi’s comments come after there has been a lot of speculation on whether India will boycott the Asia Cup unless it is held at a neutral venue.

However, it remains to be seen if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opt to host the tournament somewhere else or insist on holding it in Pakistan.

Afridi added that if India were to come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, it may help improve relations between the two countries.

“We will welcome India if they come to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup 2020. I think we have always welcomed them in Pakistan. Cricket, in fact, sports is the only way to bridge gaps between countries,” Afridi told Ary News.

“I think its a decision of ACC (Asian Cricket Council), let’s see what happens. Whoever hosts the event, cricket should continue.”

