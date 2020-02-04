Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Muhammad Musa has revealed that it is his “heartfelt wish” to play Test cricket.

The 19-year-old made his international debut during the tour of Australia late last year, but went wicketless in the one Twenty20 International and one Test he played.

Musa wants to continue representing Pakistan in all three formats, but will place special importance on Test cricket since “there are less bowlers who focus on Tests”.

“I would like to play in all formats to serve Pakistan but it’s my heartfelt wish that I play Tests for my country as there are less bowlers who focus on Tests. My focus is on Tests and it is my intention to play more Tests,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Musa was not included in Pakistan’s squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, which will be held in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

