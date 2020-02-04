Which Pakistan player has called Babar Azam a ‘world-class batsman’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Muhammad Musa has called Twenty20 captain Babar Azam a “world-class batsman”.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

He followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

Most recently, Azam amassed 66 runs in the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh at an average of 66 and a strike-rate of 143.47.

“Babar Azam is a world-class batsman and my favourite too. I tried to bowl my best to him in the practice game but I couldn’t get him out, but [I] will try and get him out if I get another chance,” Musa was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

