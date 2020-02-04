Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Muhammad Musa has revealed that bowling coach Waqar Younis has helped him become a better bowler.

The 19-year-old made his international debut during the tour of Australia late last year, but went wicketless in the one Twenty20 International and one Test he played.

Since then, Musa has worked on his run-up and bowling action with Waqar.

“I am also working on my own fitness and I am working with Waqar Younis and that is really helping me in improving my bowling,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I have seen a lot of difference after working with Waqar Younis. Before this, I didn’t know that much about bowling. I have worked on my run-up and bowling action with him and there have been a lot of improvements.”

