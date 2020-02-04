Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Muhammad Musa has insisted that he doesn’t “have any difficulties due to my short height”.

Musa added that he has never seen his height to be a detriment and pointed out that he believes he can be successful if he continues working hard.

The 19-year-old made his international debut during the tour of Australia late last year, but went wicketless in the one Twenty20 International and one Test he played.

“I don’t have any difficulties due to my short height and I have never really thought about this. I believe in my hard work and want to continue doing well for my team,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “My intention is to perform well and to perform in a way that gets victory for my team.”

Pakistan’s next assignment is a Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, which will be held from February 7 to 11.

