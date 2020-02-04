Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Muhammad Musa believes that fellow seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are “doing really well for the team”.

Shaheen featured in the recent Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, where he took two wickets in two games at an average of 22.50 and an economy rate of 5.62.

Afridi was also the most successful Pakistan bowler in the Test series series against Sri Lanka with eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

Naseem finished with seven wickets at an average of 27.71, but also made history in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

The 16-year-old dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando to become the youngest pace bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

Musa, meanwhile, made his debut during the tour of Australia, but went wicketless in the one Twenty20 International and one Test he played.

“One has to work hard in every field of life, we are all working hard and will give it our best,” Musa was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi are doing really well for the team.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Abdul Razzaq worried Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa won’t be in the Pakistan team for much longer?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...