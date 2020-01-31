Which Australia player is confident a tour of Pakistan will happen?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones is confident that the national team will tour Pakistan “one day”.

Jones’ comments come after Sri Lanka toured Pakistan, which included a historic Test series that marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Bangladesh recently played a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore and will now play two Tests and a one-off ODI over two separate tours. One of the Test matches will be held in Rawalpindi, while the other Test and ODI will be played in Karachi.

“I feel that a tour of Pakistan by Australia will happen one day, but it’s a slow process and the undeniable and unfortunate fact is that the Sri Lankan team was attacked in Pakistan and as a result, a lot of teams have been hesitant to travel to Pakistan,” Jones told PakPassion. “But then we have to consider the fact that in today’s world, attacks are happening everywhere.

“So, if you are a Muslim, would you still go to New Zealand? Or if you are a Christian, would you be happy to visit Sri Lanka? The fact is that all you need to do is to make sure that security is top-notch and then move on from there. We live in a different world today and the players need to listen to advice and read up about all the things that are happening in the world and make informed decisions.

“I feel that the PCB, to their immense credit, have done all they can to make sure that players are safe and have also tried to make sure that they have a good time when they visit Pakistan.”

