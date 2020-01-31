Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones has called Pakistan batsman and Twenty20 captain Babar Azam a “potential batting genius”.

Azam, who will play for the Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has been in red-hot form as of late as during the two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

He made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

The 25-year-old followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

In the recently concluded three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, Azam amassed 66 runs in two games at an average of 66 and a strike-rate of 143.47.

Azam failed to score in the first match, but was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 66 in the second game, which came off 44 balls and included seven boundaries and a six.

“One thing I really like about Babar is that he is great to watch, and his batting is so pleasing on the eye. When you throw the ball to the likes of Shane Watson or Andre Russell, it’s scary when they hit it; you fear for your life in terms of how hard they hit the ball. With Babar, it’s just so graceful, nice to watch and good on the eye for us old-timers. He has great technique and he knows where he’s at,” Jones told PakPassion.

“I believe he needs to put himself in more responsible positions in Test matches and bat in the top four. Hopefully, in the next couple of years, we will make him a bigger and better player in T20 cricket and get more consistency in his batting.

“He’s not a power player but he still has such great numbers in T20 cricket, so we will try and improve him even more. We know Babar will not rest on his laurels as he isn’t that kind of a player and he has something about him.

“Recently, I was speaking to fellow commentators on television about Babar and we spoke for 15 minutes about him, which shows how much he is respected around the world. I am really looking forward to working with him and to see how he goes about his game and how mentally and physically he prepares himself for games. To me, Babar Azam is a potential batting genius.”

