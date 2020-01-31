Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones has revealed that he is “fine” with the fact that Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has been named captain of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

Imad will lead the Kings instead of Babar Azam, who is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain.

Jones noted that this decision was taken by the management and added that without the pressure of captaining the Kings in the PSL, Azam can concentrate solely on his batting.

“The decision to have Imad as captain is something the management has decided, and I am fine with it,” he told PakPassion. “In my view, this may well give some time to Babar to get his form back in T20s which will be beneficial for his own game as well.

“Having said that, at this level, you would expect not one but 11 captains out there in the field lending their support to Imad, so I don’t think this is such an issue.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dean Jones reveals which Pakistan player is a “batting genius”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...