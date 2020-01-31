Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has revealed that he will never apply to become Pakistan’s head coach ever again.

Jones confirmed that he put his name forward for the position after Mickey Arthur’s contract was not extended following the conclusion of the World Cup last year.

However, while he didn’t go into the specifics, Jones insisted that he didn’t like the overall experience of applying for the role.

“It won’t happen in the future. I applied for the role previously but won’t be applying for that role again,” the 58-year-old, who will coach the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), told PakPassion.

