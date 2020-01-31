Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has admitted that he regrets not scoring a double century in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in December last year.

Abid made his Test debut in the series and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

However, he rued the fact that he was unable to convert any of his hundreds into a double century.

“I am trying to stay positive and practice with a positive mind to continue with the performances I had against Sri Lanka,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Unfortunately, I could not make 200 in that match but I am practicing for the next match with same positive mindset. I haven’t changed anything in my batting for [the] next game and will play according to the team’s requirement.”

