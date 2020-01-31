Abid Ali wants to be the Sachin Tendulkar of Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has revealed that while he watches videos of iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, he has no plans “to be called the Sachin Tendulkar of Pakistan”.

Abid made his Test debut in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

As for his ODI career, he has featured in four matches and accumulated 191 runs, which included a century on debut and a fifty, at an average of 47.75.

The 32-year-old has yet to make his Twenty20 International debut.

“I have been watching how Sachin Tendulkar plays since the start of my career, and have watched his videos also,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “There other great players like Younis Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ricky Ponting and Mark Waugh who I have also watched but my height is similar to Sachin so I follow him more.

“I try and copy all the good habits of Sachin and try and adopt his techniques, [but] I have no plan to be called the Sachin Tendulkar of Pakistan.”

