Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has revealed that he is determined to score a century in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Abid made his Test debut in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

“My focus is on the next Test match to give my 100 percent and obviously as everyone knows, a third century is also important,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “The prayers of the nation will be with me and I will try my best to play a good innings in the next match. I will give my 100 percent and the result is in Allah’s hands.”

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be held from February 7 to 11.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...