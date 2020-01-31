Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a Test specialist and is eager to represent his country in all formats.

Abid made his Test debut in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

As for his ODI career, he has featured in four matches and accumulated 191 runs, which included a century on debut and a fifty, at an average of 47.75.

The 32-year-old has yet to make his Twenty20 International debut.

“I am interested in playing cricket and will play any format that I am asked to play in,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “T20 is also a cricket format and I will be ready for that and will look to do well if given a chance to play that format. In ODIs and Tests, I have been given a lot of success by Allah and no amount of thanks to the Almighty is enough.”

