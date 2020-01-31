Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Brendan Taylor scored 67 as Zimbabwe pushed their lead to 354 before rain ruined the remainder of the fourth day against Sri Lanka in Harare.

Starting off the day on 62/1, Zimbabwe only added two runs to their overnight score before Regis Chakabva was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya for 15.

Prince Masvaure and Taylor made up for the loss of Chakabva with a 47-run partnership before Masvaure was run out by Dhananjaya de Silva for 35.

Timycen Maruma, who came in as a replacement for opener Kevin Kasuza after he was struck on the helmet at short leg and had to be stretchered off the field on the third day, failed to trouble the scorers as he was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella off the bowling of Embuldeniya for a duck.

Taylor went on to score a 75-ball 67, which included eight boundaries and a six, before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Lahiru Kumara.

Sikandar Raza and captain Sean Williams stabilised the innings with a 70-run partnership before Raza was given out lbw off the bowling of Vishwa Fernando for 34.

Tinotenda Mutombodzi fell shortly after as he was clean bowled by Suranga Lakmal for eight runs.

Williams and Donald Tiripano mustered an unbeaten one-run stand before bad light and rain brought play to an end for the day.

Williams finished on 47, which came off 76 balls and included six boundaries, while Tiripano remained undefeated on one.

Embuldeniya and Fernando picked up two wickets apiece, while Kumara and Lakmal claimed one wicket each.

Zimbabwe ended day four on 241/7 and will continue batting on Friday at 09:30 local time or 07:30 GMT.

