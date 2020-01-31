Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has made it clear that is not angry about the fact that he had to wait so long to make his international debut.

Abid made his ODI debut in March last year, while his Test debut came in December.

Abid made his Test debut in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

As for his ODI career, he has featured in four matches and accumulated 191 runs, which included a century on debut and a fifty, at an average of 47.75.

The 32-year-old has yet to make his Twenty20 International debut.

“I am not concerned about debuting late as this was the time pre-ordained for me. My intention is to serve Pakistan in the best way possible,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Abid Ali wants to be the Sachin Tendulkar of Pakistan?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...