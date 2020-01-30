Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sikandar Raza took a career-best seven-wicket haul to keep Zimbabwe in complete control on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Harare.

Starting off the day on 122/2, Sri Lanka only added 12 runs to their overnight score before Kusal Mendis was dismissed by Raza for 22.

However, in the process of the dismissal, Zimbabwe opener Kevin Kasuza was struck on the helmet at short leg and had to be stretchered off the field.

Dinesh Chandimal only made six runs before he was caught and bowled by Raza.

Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva steadied things with an 84-run partnership before De Silva was clean bowled by Raza for 42.

Raza then took out Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal in quick succession, while Mathews went on to score 64, which came off 158 balls and included three boundaries and two sixes, before he was caught behind off the bowling of Carl Mumba.

Lasith Embuldeniya became Raza’s seventh victim before Sri Lanka were bowled out for 293, which gave Zimbabwe a 113-run lead, when Vishwa Fernando was caught behind off the bowling of Victor Nyauchi for 38.

Raza was the pick of the bowlers with seven wickets, while Mumba, Nyauchi and Donald Tiripano chipped in with one wicket apiece.

With a 113-run lead in hand, Zimbabwe lost Craig Ervine early on as he was caught behind off the bowling of Fernando for 13.

However, Prince Masvaure and Regis Chakabva put together an unbeaten 30-run partnership before rain brought play to an end for the day.

Masvaure finished on 26, which came off 48 balls and included two boundaries and a six, while Chakabva remained undefeated on 14, which came off 34 deliveries and included a boundary.

Fernando took the only wicket Zimbabwe lost.

Zimbabwe ended day three on 62/1, which gives them a 175-run lead, and will continue batting on Thursday at 09:35 local time or 07:35 GMT.

