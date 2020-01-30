Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has made it clear that “there is no reason to skip the Test series” against Pakistan.

Nazmul’s comments come after Bangladesh played a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore, which they lost 2-0.

He admitted that he was highly impressed with the security arrangements in place in the country.

Bangladesh will return to Pakistan for the first Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

After the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

“We were not convinced about the security situation in Pakistan earlier. So, we had told that we will decide about the Test series after seeing the situation during the T20 series,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It’s really impossible to offer more security than what they provided us. We are satisfied with the security in Pakistan. There is no complaint from any player or coaching staff. There is no reason to skip the Test series. We are going to play Test [cricket] in Pakistan.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...