Australia batsman and Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has called Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf an “entertainment machine”.

Maxwell’s comments come after Rauf excelled in the BBL with the Stars.

He is currently the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 6.89.

His top performances included a five-wicket haul against the Hobart Hurricanes and a hat-trick against the Sydney Thunder.

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

As a result of his outstanding performance in the BBL, Rauf was called up to the Pakistan team and made his international debut in the ongoing three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Rauf dismissed Afif Hossain in the first Twenty20 International on Friday, which Pakistan won by five wickets, and took out Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah in the second match on Saturday, which Pakistan won by nine wickets.

Rauf has now rejoined the Stars and will be available for their qualifier against the Sydney Sixers on Friday.

“There’s no limit to what Haris Rauf can do. He’s an absolute superstar. We probably didn’t get as much out of him as we could have. With a slight language barrier, you can sometimes miss a few things, but he still performed unbelievably well,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“Haris got a truckload of wickets in a short amount of time, and for a while he was second on the wicket-taking list and had played half the games everyone else had played. That was just the impact he had on the tournament.

“Haris Rauf is an absolute entertainment machine and people love coming to watch that. The story of him coming from club cricket into Pakistan eyes was absolutely outstanding, and was the story of the BBL tournament for me.”

