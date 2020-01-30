Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Moin Khan has lashed out at Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and the other national selectors over their “illogical” selection policies.

Moin, a former Pakistan captain and current head coach of the Quetta Gladiators, questioned why veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were in the Twenty20 team for the recent three-match series against Bangladesh, but were not picked for the tour of Australia.

Malik was named Man of the Match for his game-winning 58 not out in the first Twenty20 International, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries, while Hafeez starred in the second Twenty20 International as he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

“They recently recalled two senior players for the series against Bangladesh, comparatively a weaker side. But the duo was dropped when they were needed [against Australia]” Moin was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“In a tougher series, you dropped seniors and sent youngsters and when you were facing a less competitive team, you recall seniors instead of grooming youngsters which is beyond any logic.

“If they’re afraid of losing then they’ll not be able to win.”

