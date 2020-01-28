Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams scored a superb 107 to give his side the upper hand over Sri Lanka on the opening day of the second Test in Harare.

Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe lost opener Prince Masvaure early on as he was caught behind off the bowling of Lahiru Kumara for nine runs.

Craig Ervine only made 12 runs before he was caught by Oshada Fernando at short leg off the bowling of Dhananjaya de Silva.

Kevin Kasuza and Brendan Taylor stabilised the innings with a 65-run partnership before Kasuza was clean bowled by Suranga Lakmal for 38.

Taylor went on to score 62, which came off 62 balls and included 10 boundaries and a six, before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Lakmal.

Williams and Sikandar Raza steadied things with a 159-run stand before Raza was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya for 72, which came off 99 deliveries and included four boundaries and two sixes.

Williams ended up scoring 107, which came off 137 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, before he was clean bowled by De Silva.

Regis Chakabva and Tinotenda Mutombodzi managed to forge an unbeaten 28-run partnership before stumps was called.

Chakabva finished on 31, which came off 57 balls and included three boundaries, while Mutombodzi remained undefeated on 10, which came off 34 deliveries and included a solitary boundary.

Lakmal and De Silva picked up two wickets apiece, while Kumara and Embuldeniya claimed one wicket each.

Zimbabwe ended day one on 352/6 and will continue batting on Tuesday at 10:00 local time or 08:00 GMT.

