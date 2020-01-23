Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that batsman Babar Azam has the capability to become as successful as India captain Virat Kohli.

In order to do this, Akhtar noted that Azam needs to “become a big batsman”, while also making decisions and talking like Kohli, who is widely considered as the best batsman in international cricket right now.

Azam has been in red-hot form as of late as during the two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

He made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

The 25-year-old followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

“When it comes to the Pakistan team, I feel Babar Azam is a brand and he should become a brand. So sometimes I criticise in strong language because I want Babar Azam to become a big batsman like Virat Kohli, take decisions like him, talk like him and take Pakistan forward,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by PakPassion.

