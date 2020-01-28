PCB honours Pakistan veteran Umar Gul for his services to cricket

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave veteran pace bowler Umar Gul a crystal plaque in honour and recognition of his services to cricket.

Umar’s award was especially for his figures of 5-6 against New Zealand during the 2009 T20 World Cup.

At that time, Umar’s figures were a world record until it was broken by Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis in August 2011 when he took 6-16 in a match against Australia in Pallekele.

“My each and every appearance and performance has been for Pakistan and it has been a privilege to represent my country and team, and play a small part in its successes,” Umar was quoted as saying by the PCB’s website after being presented the award in PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani’s office on Monday.

“I am grateful to the PCB for remembering and acknowledging my achievement. This is a welcome change in the way the PCB is operating and respecting cricketers who have contributed in the country’s image and profile building. I sincerely hope this trend continues and all the cricketers get their due recognition in front of their fans.

“Such gestures will not only act as an encouragement for the players, but also play a big role in motivating youngsters to take up cricket as a profession.”

