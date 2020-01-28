Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman and Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey believes that pace bowler Haris Rauf can play 100 Tests, 400 Twenty20 Internationals and 150 ODIs for Pakistan.

Hussey’s comments come after Rauf excelled in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he played for the Stars and is currently the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 6.89.

As a result of his outstanding performance in the BBL, Rauf was called up to the Pakistan team and made his international debut in the ongoing three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Rauf dismissed Afif Hossain in the first Twenty20 International on Friday, which Pakistan won by five wickets, and took out Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah in the second match on Saturday, which Pakistan won by nine wickets.

“Whatever Haris Rauf does, I hope he actually represents Pakistan for 100 Tests, 400 T20Is and 150 ODIs. He’s brought a different dynamic to our group, he’s tried every game he’s played, he fields his butt off and he’s just fitted in the group perfectly,” Hussey was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

