Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has admitted that he has been really impressed with veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez.

Malik was named Man of the Match for his game-winning 58 not out in the first Twenty20 International against Bangladesh, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

As for Hafeez, he starred in the second Twenty20 International as he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

“It felt good, in the first match Shoaib bhai performed and today Hafeez bhai played an outstanding innings. Today Hafeez bhai got stuck a bit early on but he played outstanding later, it helps everyone when you win matches,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“When we lose wickets then we plan to build partnership. Hafeez bhai struggled a bit but played his shots and played an outstanding innings. I just played my normal game, I think Hafeez bhai changed the game.

“Today the wicket was good and the ball was coming onto the bat. They bowled well so I give credit to Hafeez bhai for playing an outstanding innings.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Hafeez reveals which Pakistan player “has the tools for success”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...